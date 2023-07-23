Russian Ministry of Defense: Aerospace Forces aircraft shot down a Su-25 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Verolyubovka in the DPR

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near the village of Verolyubovka in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry.

Also, Russian air defense systems intercepted a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and a Storm Shadow cruise missile from the enemy side.

Russian troops destroyed 28 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​​​Olshana and Tavolzhanka in the Kharkiv region, Verkhnekamenka, Oborotnovka, Privolye, Nikolaevka, Topolevka of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Experimental, Novopetrikovka, Lipovy, Soledar, Yelenovka of the DPR, Novy, Peremozhny Zaporizhia region.

Earlier on July 23, it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a group high-precision missile attack on the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Odessa, where terrorist acts were being prepared on the territory of the Russian Federation.