Soldiers of BARS-11 and “Tsar’s Wolves” completed a two-day operation to evacuate Storm Shadow

The Russian military from the BARS-11 volunteer detachment and the Tsar’s Wolves units captured the British Storm Shadow cruise missile. This was announced by the head of the Military-Technical Center “Tsar’s Wolves” Dmitry Rogozin.

According to him, the rocket was only partially destroyed, as it fell flat. “The missile was divided into several parts by our technical specialists right on the battlefield, the high-explosive and cumulative parts are separate, the control unit is separate, the wing is folded for ease of transportation,” Rogozin said.

The head of the “Tsar’s Wolves” added that the projectile uses very high-level electronics. In particular, a GPS beacon worked on it, which could direct the enemy capture group. Russian fighters blocked the transmitter, but they still had to “practically not sleep” with her, he said.

The evacuation operation was carried out under shelling

In his TelegramOn the channel, Rogozin noted that the rocket’s materiel had to be taken out of the “gray zone” of the line of contact under shelling. In addition, Ukrainian saboteurs tried to intercept a car with a missile and an escort car on the way. The operation to evacuate the captured Storm Shadow lasted two days, he added.

Currently, the missile was sent to one of the defense enterprises of Moscow. Rogozin noted that experts will study

weapons control system algorithms and share them with air defense experts. “I hope that the ‘trepanation’ of the control system of this missile will allow specialists of the Russian military-industrial complex to quickly find an antidote for our air defense and pacify the British-French storm,” Rogozin said.

On July 6, the Cossacks from the Bars-11 detachment showed the first Anglo-French cruise missile Storm Shadow, which became their trophy.

In the United States, the loss of a rocket was called an undesirable event

The American portal The War Zone commented on the seizure of the missile, noting that the information that the Russians can receive could become sensitive to the West due to the design of this weapon. In addition, the authors of the material called the loss of a largely intact projectile an undesirable event.

“The British Storm Shadow has some stealth technology that reduces its visibility. <…> The materials used in its design and the warhead design would also be interesting, ”the newspaper writes. The most secret element of the rocket is the ammunition guidance system. If the internal sensor, software and on-board electronics become available to a potential adversary, then with their help he will be able to find more Storm Shadow vulnerabilities, the material says.

Earlier, the Russian air defense forces intercepted four Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The opinion on the impact of Storm Shadow missiles on the course of the battle in Russia and the UK did not coincide

Earlier, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace assessed the impact of missiles on the course of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, which were supplied by the UK to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), had a significant impact on the fighting.

Storm Shadow missiles have played a significant role on the battlefield. They had an impact on the Russian army Ben Wallace UK Secretary of Defense

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the low effectiveness of the combat use of the Storm Shadow transferred to Kyiv. The military department noted that British-made missiles “increasingly hit civilian infrastructure (…) or fall flat without bursting.”