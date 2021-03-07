Russian mixed style fighter Pyotr Yan lost to American Aljamein Sterling. In the title bout of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) in the lightest weight category (up to 61.2 kg), he used an illegal trick and was disqualified. TASS…

The fight at UFC 259 took place at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas without spectators. In the fourth round, 28-year-old Ian struck Sterling in the head with a knee on the ground, which is prohibited by the rules.

According to the Russian, as a result of disqualification, he was deprived of interest from paid broadcasts and the title.

We will remind, on July 12, 2020, Ian became the champion of the UFC, defeating the Brazilian Jose Aldo by technical knockout. He has 15 victories and two defeats in mixed martial arts. The 31-year-old Sterling has 20 wins and three losses.

The fight was originally planned for December 12, 2020, but it was postponed after Yang’s appeal.