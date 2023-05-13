Russian fighter Aliskerov said that he received 20 thousand dollars for his debut fight in the UFC

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Ikram Aliskerov spoke about the fee for his debut fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). His words convey “Match TV”.

Aliskerov shared that he received 20 thousand dollars for the fight: ten thousand for the exit and ten thousand for the victory. “30 percent were kept from there, 20 percent – to the manager and the hall. Almost half are gone. The amount is small, you can take it with you [в Россию] bring cash,” he said.

On May 7, Aliskerov defeated American Phil Howes at UFC 288. The Russian knocked out his opponent in the first round.

Aliskerov signed with the UFC in September 2022 after winning the Dana White’s Contender Series qualifier. In the duel, which took place in Las Vegas, he was stronger than the Brazilian Mario de Souza.

In total, Aliskerov won 14 victories. He suffered the only defeat in his career in a duel with Khamzat Chimaev in April 2019.