Russian fighter plane collides with US drone in Black Sea

Black Sea (reference image)
According to the US, its drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, and consequently the drone ended up making an impact in the water, reported the United States military command in Europe (USEUCOM).
“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and the total loss of the MQ-9,” General James Hecker said in a statement. , commander of the US Air Force in Europe.
According to the statement, the drone of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance service of the US Air Force was intercepted by two Russian fighters and one of those aircraft caused the accident.
According to USEUCOM, on several occasions one of the Russian planes “dumped fuel” and flew in front of the drone “in an irresponsible, environmentally questionable, and unprofessional manner.”
In the note, General Hecker assured that the aircraft of the United States and its allies “will continue to operate in international airspace, and we call on the Russians to behave safely and professionally.”
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
AFP
