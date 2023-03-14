Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian fighter plane collides with US drone in Black Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in World
0
Russian fighter plane collides with US drone in Black Sea


close

International news of the week

Black Sea (reference image)

Black Sea (reference image)

According to the US, its drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace.

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, and consequently the drone ended up making an impact in the water, reported the United States military command in Europe (USEUCOM).

See also  Russia expels deputy US ambassador, says it will be forced to 'react' if there is no negotiation

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and the total loss of the MQ-9,” General James Hecker said in a statement. , commander of the US Air Force in Europe.

According to the statement, the drone of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance service of the US Air Force was intercepted by two Russian fighters and one of those aircraft caused the accident.

According to USEUCOM, on several occasions one of the Russian planes “dumped fuel” and flew in front of the drone “in an irresponsible, environmentally questionable, and unprofessional manner.”

In the note, General Hecker assured that the aircraft of the United States and its allies “will continue to operate in international airspace, and we call on the Russians to behave safely and professionally.”

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  The President of the State declares 2023 the "Year of Sustainability" in the UAE... under the slogan "Today for Tomorrow"

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russian #fighter #plane #collides #drone #Black #Sea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Community service for Polish activist who provided abortion pills

Community service for Polish activist who provided abortion pills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result