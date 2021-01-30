Russian MMA fighter Shamil Musaev and Slovenian Urosh Yurishich had a brawl at the tournament organized by KSW, reports TASS…

In the course of the fight, which took place in Poland on Saturday, January 30, the Russian defeated the Slovenian fighter by unanimous decision after three rounds.

After the battle, a fight broke out between the rivals, which grew into a massive confrontation between the two teams. The guards managed to separate the fighting.

Recall that earlier at the MMA tournament in Karachay-Cherkessia, there was a fight between fans and judges.