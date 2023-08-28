Russian Defense Ministry: fighter jets intercepted reconnaissance by two US UAVs in the Crimea region

Two fighter jets from the Russian air defense alert force intercepted reconnaissance by two U.S. unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk – in the area of ​​the Crimean peninsula. This was announced on Monday, August 28, by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that as a result of the UAV of the US Air Force changed the direction of the flight and left the areas of aerial reconnaissance.

On August 24, a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted over the Black Sea against the backdrop of shelling of a campsite in Crimea by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. According to Flightradar, the drone circled along the coast of the peninsula, in particular, it approached at a distance of about 200 kilometers in a straight line from Cape Tarkhankut, where the shelling was recorded, as well as 100 kilometers from Sevastopol.

On August 18, a similar American apparatus was recorded in the neutral waters of the Black Sea. The drone then moved along the coast of Crimea and Kuban.