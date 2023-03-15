The United States said on Tuesday that an “unsafe” and “unprofessional” maneuver by two Russian fighter jets forced them to shoot down a US drone operating over the Black Sea.

The incident took place at 7:03 am (local time, 3:03 am Brasília time) and, according to the US European command in a statement, his drone was performing a routine operation when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian fighter, which forced US forces to shoot down it in international waters.

The US European command specified that the Russian fighter, a Su-27, had hit the propeller of its MQ-9. In addition, several times before this collision, Russian planes allegedly dumped fuel and flew in front of the drone “in a reckless, unprofessional and unecological manner”.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence, as well as being unsafe and unprofessional,” the command said in the statement.

General James Hecker, commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, made it clear that the US and its allies “will continue to operate in international airspace” and urged the Russians to act “in a professional and safe manner”.

The statement noted that the incident follows a trend of “dangerous actions” taken by Russian pilots when interacting with aircraft from the United States or its allies in international airspace, including over the Black Sea.

This behavior, according to the European command in the US, “can lead to errors and unintentional escalation”.

The United States recalled that its air forces regularly fly over sovereign European territory and international airspace in coordination with the corresponding countries and in accordance with international law.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported the incident to President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning, John Kirby, a White House spokesman, told reporters.

Kirby explained that this type of collision is not uncommon and that, in fact, there have been several “in recent weeks”, but maintained that this one is “remarkable” for being “unsafe” and “unprofessional”.

The State Department announced the recall of the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, while the American ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, sent a message of apology to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russia’s Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the incident.