Russian Su-34 fighters hit three points of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR

Vadim Astafyev, head of the press center of the South grouping of troops, said that Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers attacked the points of temporary deployment of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the DPR. His words lead RIA News.

Astafiev specified that the Su-34 was hit with guided munitions at two points of temporary deployment of the third separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement of Belaya Gora. The fighters also attacked a temporary deployment point, an ammunition depot and two areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka.

According to the military, Russian assault and army aviation hit the manpower and armored vehicles of the attacking units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Belogorovka, Krasnogorovka and Disputed.

Earlier, the Russian military prevented the Armed Forces of Ukraine from setting up a pontoon crossing in the DPR. This was told by the head of the press center of the group of troops “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov.