Home page politics

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

A MiG-29 fighter jet during an exercise (archive image from 2010, symbolic image). © RIA Novosti/Anton Denisov/dpa

Dangerous incident on the Baltic Sea: Two Russian fighter jets approached a NATO naval unit to within a few meters and did not react to attempts to make contact.

Northwood/Brussels – First there were bombings in Poland in the Ukraine conflict, now this: According to NATO, two Russian fighter jets approached ships of the North Atlantic Alliance operating in the Baltic Sea in a dangerous maneuver – less than a hundred meters.

Russian fighter jets fly just 91 meters above NATO ships

According to NATO, the aircraft flew past the SNMG1 naval association at a distance of only about 73 meters during the incident on Thursday, according to the responsible NATO headquarters in Northwood near London. The flight altitude was only 300 feet, which corresponds to about 91 meters. The pilots from Russia did not respond to attempts to make contact.

When asked by the German Press Agency on Saturday, a spokeswoman said that the aircraft were two-seater SU-24 tactical bombers, which had the NATO code name “Fencer” (German: Fechter). Accordingly, the Allies alarmed the quick readiness of their air force. This also went into action: NATO aircraft would then have pursued the Russians until they had left the area again. The naval association SNMG1 was less than 50 kilometers from the Polish port city of Gdansk (Gdansk).

Russian planes caught by fire control radar?

It is unclear how the ship’s crew reacted to the approach of the aircraft and which units were involved. It is conceivable, for example, that the fighter planes were even detected by a fire control radar in the meantime so that they could be shot down in an emergency. As the spokeswoman said, the Russian planes were probably not armed with missiles.

The area is currently particularly risky to fly to because, according to NATO, it is considered a danger zone and is currently being used for anti-aircraft exercises by the alliance. The approach is therefore to be classified as “unsafe and unprofessional” and has increased the risk of miscalculations, errors and accidents, according to headquarters. (cg with dpa)

The Bundeswehr is definitely planning a change of strategy. The armed forces should be prepared to defend Germany on NATO’s eastern flank. Initial preparations are underway.