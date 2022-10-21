Home page politics

Richard Strobl

An Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane and two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets fly in the transfer of military units and equipment to a region under martial law in eastern Ukraine. (Archive image) © dpa

A Russian fighter jet has fired a missile “near” a British spy plane south of Crimea. Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace announced this.

LONDON – There have been several sensitive incidents involving Russian fighter jets since the start of the Ukraine war. Russian aircraft have penetrated foreign airspace several times. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has now reported another extremely sensitive incident.

Accordingly, a Russian fighter jet fired a missile “near” a British spy plane. The incident happened on September 29 over the Black Sea south of Crimea. Wallace reported this to the British Parliament, as did the British newspapers in unison dailymail and Sun and the Reuters news agency report.

Russian fighter jet fires missile – ‘close’ to British plane

Two Russian SU-27 fighter jets on patrol over international waters previously “interacted” with the unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft from the UK. According to Wallace, it is not unusual for such flights to be shadowed by Russian aircraft. What was unusual, however, was that a rocket was then fired “near” but probably not in the direction of the British aircraft. The reconnaissance aircraft then flew back to the base.

“In the face of this potentially dangerous engagement, I have raised my concerns directly with my Russian counterpart, Defense Minister (Sergei) Shoigu, and the Chief of Defense Staff in Moscow,” she said dailymail Wallace onward. In a letter of reply, Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke of a technical malfunction. Wallace himself made it clear that he also did not believe in a deliberate attempt at escalation.

Britons welcome Schoigu’s clarification

In response, Russia also acknowledged that it was an incident in international airspace. Wallace very much welcomed this admission because: It shows that the Russian military does not disregard international law.

After the incident, Britain had temporarily suspended reconnaissance flights. In the meantime, they have been continued again – however, the planes are now being escorted by fighter jets.

Wallace generally pointed out in the report that Russia appears to have repeatedly used its warplanes in “reckless” and “unnecessary” ways. So they would fly “very, very” close to NATO planes. The Minister of Defense reports, for example, a case in which a warplane flew to within five meters of a NATO aircraft.