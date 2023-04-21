Home page politics

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane accidentally loses a bomb while flying over the city. The investigation is ongoing.

Update from April 21, 10:55 am: After Fighter jet incident in Belgorod, Russia the number of injured has risen to three. No one is in mortal danger, said the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram.

On Thursday evening (April 20), a heavy explosion occurred in the middle of a Belgorod crossroads, tearing a crater with a radius of around 20 meters in the ground. The Defense Ministry in Moscow later announced that a Russian fighter jet had “shot down unplanned ammunition”.

First report from April 21st: Belgorod – A massive explosion has taken place in the middle Ukraine war the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine shocked. “A huge crater with a radius of 20 meters has formed at the intersection of one of the main roads,” said the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Thursday evening (April 20).

The reason was a dramatic oversight. The Ministry of Defense at Moscow later admitted that a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet dropped a bomb while flying over the city. “An anomalous release of Air Force ammunition has occurred,” it said in a statement. “On April 20, 2023 at around 10:15 p.m. Moscow time, an air force Su-34 aircraft was unplanned shooting down over the city of Belgorod.” Investigations are ongoing.

This photo published by the region’s governor’s Telegram channel shows the crater of the explosion in Belgorod. © dpa

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russian military planes have been flying regularly over Belgorod

According to him, the shock wave triggered by the detonation damaged four apartments and four cars and caused nine power poles to fall. Gladkow and Mayor Valentin Demidow published pictures of the damage. Among other things, the interior of devastated apartments could be seen on it. Two women were injured. One of the women was taken to the hospital for a head injury and the other was treated at the scene.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Russian military planes have been flying regularly over Belgorod. Starts again and again Russia from there also attacks against Ukrainian territory. At the same time, the region itself has been growing stronger in recent months become the target of fire. In January, Governor Gladkow announced that a total of 25 people had been killed and more than 90 others injured in the region of the same name since February 2022.

In October, a Russian Sukhoi-34 plane crashed into a residential complex in the city of Yeysk on the Azov Sea near Ukraine. 16 people died, including several children. (cs/dpa/afp)