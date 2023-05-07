Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter has come dangerously close to a Polish Frontex plane. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

Because of an explosive incident over the Black Sea, the NATO “pre-alert” has been triggered. A Russian fighter jet came dangerously close to a Polish plane.

Warsaw – An extremely dangerous incident occurred over the Black Sea on Friday. A Russian fighter jet repeatedly flew into a Polish patrol plane in such a way that it almost crashed.

According to information from Warsaw, the Polish machine of the type Let L-410 was on a patrol flight for the EU border protection agency Frontex on Friday. During the mission over the Black Sea, a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 intercepted it. The Polish border guard announced on Sunday that the incident had occurred in international airspace within the operational area designated by Romania.

Russian fighter jet attacks Polish plane with ‘aggressive manoeuvres’

The Russian fighter carried out “aggressive and dangerous maneuvers”. It flew three times towards the border guard plane and only got about five meters closer: “The Russian warplane flew right in front of the nose of the SG plane and crossed its flight path at a dangerous distance,” says the message from Poland. After the third approach, the Russian jet finally took off.

This caused enormous turbulence for the Polish machine: “The crew of five Polish border guards lost control of the plane and lost altitude.”

It was only because of their excellent skills and composure that the pilots could have landed safely, Polish sources say. Five people were on board – the two pilots and three border guards.

NATO “pre-alert” for combat aircraft: “Provocative action by Russia”

The Polish border guard plane was on a routine Frontex flight on Friday, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday. The incident happened “in international airspace over the Black Sea”, about 60 kilometers east of Romanian airspace. Romanian and Spanish aircraft were then put on “pre-alert” by NATO.

“This incident is further evidence of the Russian Federation’s provocative actions in the Black Sea,” Bucharest said. The European border protection agency Frontex did not initially respond to a request from the AFP news agency.

The Polish aircraft has been based in Romania since April 19 and is scheduled to remain there until May 17. It is part of a Frontex operation organized by Romania, in which Spain and Sweden are also involved.

In recent years, incidents involving aircraft from Russia and NATO countries have increased, even before the start of the Ukraine war. Incidents often happened over the Baltic Sea, but also over the Black Sea and other areas. (rjs/dpa/afp)