Ekaterina Yalunina

Su-30 fighter jet (left next to a MIG-29, archive photo) © Sergei Chirikov/epa/dpa

Moscow – Ukrainian military intelligence has announced that it successfully shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet with a portable anti-aircraft weapon in a special naval mission. Details of the nighttime operation were not disclosed in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the information could not be independently confirmed.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that the Su-30SM multi-role fighter jet fired missiles towards Ukraine before its disappearance. The jet is believed to have fired four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles at mainland Ukraine. The fighter jet was based at the Krymsk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar region and was on a military mission when it disappeared.

Su-30 fighter jet disappears over the Black Sea during Ukraine war

The Su-30SM, which entered service with the Russian Air Force in 2012, is one of Russia’s most modern fighter jets. It is designed for air superiority missions but can also be used for ground attack.

Newsweek reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet has launched a search and rescue operation following the jet’s disappearance. Helicopters, including Mi-8 and Ka-27 models, have been dispatched from Kacha airbase to search for the missing aircraft.

During the search, the teams came across a large oil slick about 3 kilometers in diameter and debris that may have come from the plane, including a wing. Despite these finds, the wreckage has not yet been recovered. There is no information yet from Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian forces reportedly destroy more than 30 Russian aircraft in the war

The Ukrainian armed forces said they destroyed several Russian aircraft in targeted attacks during the war in Ukraine this year. At the end of August, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter disappeared with about 20 people on board. At the beginning of the year, a Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed in North Ossetia. The crew was killed in the crash. Other accidents occurred last year, including the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Chelyabinsk, which also killed all passengers.

In June, the Ukrainian military published a map showing that more than 30 Russian aircraft were damaged or destroyed in 2024. According to the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom), the attacks show successes mainly in occupied eastern Ukraine, near the Zaporizhia region, in Crimea, over the Sea of ​​Azov and partly inside Russia. (jala)