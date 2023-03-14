Home page politics

The US drone MQ-9 Reaper.

A dangerous collision has occurred between a Russian fighter jet and an American drone over the Black Sea.

Frankfurt – in the middle of the Ukraine wara dangerous incident has occurred over the Black Sea. According to US information, a Russian fighter jet collided with a US Reaper drone. Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted the drone on Tuesday (March 14) in an “unsafe and unprofessional” manner over international waters, the US Forces Regional Europe Headquarters in Stuttgart (EUCOM) said.

During the incident, one of the fighter jets touched the drone’s propeller. She then fell down. “Our MQ-9 aircraft was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and rammed by a Russian aircraft,” said US Air Force General James Hecker. “That led to a crash and the complete loss of the MQ-9.” Because of the “dangerous and unprofessional” actions of the Russians, the Russian fighter jet almost crashed too.

Eucom explained that before the collision, the Su-27s had already dumped fuel on the drone and were flying in front of the unmanned vehicle. “This incident shows a lack of competence, in addition to being dangerous and unprofessional.” Among other things, the Black Sea is the Ukraineagainst which Russia is at war, and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia.