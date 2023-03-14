AFP: Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US MQ-9 drone over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with a US MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea. The drone crashed into international waters. About it informs AFP agency.

The drone’s propeller was damaged and it crashed into the Black Sea west of Crimea, according to a statement from a US Department of Defense spokesman. The Russian plane was heading towards the peninsula.

“Our MQ-9 was conducting a routine operation in international airspace. He was hit by a Russian aircraft escorting. This led to the crash of the drone, to its irretrievable loss, ”said the commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, assessing the actions of the Russian side as unprofessional.

Earlier, the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) said that on February 15, it intercepted four Russian aircraft in international airspace near the state of Alaska. NORAD, which is responsible for the air defense of the United States and Canada, emphasized that Russian aircraft did not violate the borders of both countries, and their actions are not considered “threatening” or “provocative.”