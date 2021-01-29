Russian fighter MiG-31BM took off to intercept a reconnaissance aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force, reports TASS…

On Friday, January 29, Russian airspace control monitors over the territory of Norway an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation.

The target was identified as the Falcon-20 Norwegian electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft.

The crew of the Russian MiG-31BM escorted a Norwegian Air Force aircraft over the Barents Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, over the past year more than a thousand flights of foreign intelligence officers were recorded near the borders of Russia.