Russian fighter dodged an attacking FPV drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian fighter lured an enemy FPV drone towards himself and dodged it. Personnel published in the Telegram channel of the 105th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps.

The incident was captured by a reconnaissance drone. The video shows a soldier shooting at a drone, and when it went to attack, he fell. As a result, the drone exploded a couple of meters from the fighter, and he moved on.

Colleagues commenting on what was happening praised the soldier’s action, noting his courage.

“TVNZ” suggestedthat the fighter distracted the drone from some strategic object. The publication found out that the Ministry of Defense is already aware of the video that has appeared.