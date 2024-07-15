VK Fest 2024 has completed its program in five cities. The festival has attracted the largest number of guests in its history and has broken two Russian records at once: for the number of performing artists and the amount of entertainment, told in the company’s press service.

The festival, which took place in Ufa, Krasnoyarsk, Sirius, St. Petersburg and Moscow, was attended by over 500 artists, influencers and speakers, including “Ruki Vverh!”, Timati, Basta, Dima Bilan, MOT, Husky, HammAli & Navai, MACAN, L’One, Shura, Eldzhey, INSTASAMKA, “Tri Dnya Dozhda”, Mari Kraymbreri, Eva Polna, “Moya Michelle” and CREAM SODA.

VK Fest 2024 entered the Russian Book of Records for the number of performing artists and the number of entertainment activities.

“The festival already has two records – this is an incredible result that we were able to achieve together with all the guests of VK Fest. We beat our own last year’s record for the number of performing artists. Last year there were 175, this year – 277. The number of festival activities also increased significantly – 161 entertainment zones worked at the open-air,” said VK Fest Director Zoya Novikova.

100 experts and celebrities gave lectures, including stand-up comedian Nurlan Saburov, Olympic champions Nikita Katsalapov and Maxim Trankov, artist Sergei Bezrukov, figure skater Evgeni Plushenko and others. Dozens of the most popular bloggers and artists became guests and participants of the influencer zones of VK Fest 2024.

In a month and a half, 205 thousand people visited VK Fest, and the broadcasts collected more than 22.5 million views.