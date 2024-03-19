Thanks to negotiations conducted by the Uralchem-Uralkali group with the assistance of the UN World Food Program, it was possible to unblock the supply of fertilizers to Zimbabwe, Russian Ambassador to the African Republic Nikolai Krasilnikov told Izvestia.

“There were problems with the delivery of fertilizers, which were blocked for a long time in European ports in Latvia and Belgium. As a result of negotiations conducted by the Uralchem-Uralkali group with the assistance of the UN World Food Program, it was possible to unblock this supply, as well as several previous deliveries that were made last year to Malawi, Kenya and Nigeria. Zimbabwe is one of the few African countries where fertilizers have been delivered, most of which, as I understand it, remains blocked in European ports. This is the problem,” the diplomat said.

In addition, on March 20, a ceremony will take place to transfer humanitarian aid from Russia to Zimbabwe. It represents 25 thousand tons of wheat delivered from Russia through the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the United Grain Company, and 23 thousand tons of fertilizers, which were donated to Zimbabwe by the Uralchem-Uralkali group of companies.

According to the ambassador, both deliveries were made as part of the implementation of the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide assistance to African countries.

“This is a one-time supply of both wheat and fertilizers,” said Nikolai Krasilnikov.

Read more in the exclusive interview with Russian Ambassador Nikolai Krasilnikov to Izvestia:

“Everything is ready to transfer wheat and fertilizers to Zimbabwe”