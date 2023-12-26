The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put the Bida fencers on the wanted list for unauthorized departure to the USA

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put on the wanted list Russian fencers Sergei and Violetta Bida, who left for the United States. The article of the Russian Criminal Code under which Tokyo Olympics vice-champion Sergei Bida and his wife, world championship medalist Violetta, are being sought, is not named.

Sergei and Violetta Bida left the country without permission

Sergey Buda Photo: Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant

Sergei and Violetta Bida (nee Khrapina) were active officers of the Russian Guard when in 2023 they left Russia without permission for the United States to move to California. Sergei was a member of Dynamo Moscow and had the rank of ensign of the Russian Guard; Violetta Bida was an active service member of the Ministry of Defense in the capital's CSKA. According to information TASS, in the States they took part in competitions without the consent of the Russian side. Thus, the epee fencers violated the regulations and became subjects of criminal prosecution.

Epee fencers abandoned Russia for international tournaments

In July 2023, the US Fencing Federation (USF) announced that Bida would compete in the national championship. Along with them were fencer Oleg Knysh and saber fencer Konstantin Lokhanov, who is the ex-husband of two-time Olympic champion Sofia Pozdnyakova.

We understand that there are fencers who may be Russian or Belarusian, reside in the United States and benefit US fencing US Fencing Federation

Athletes were required to comply with several conditions. They were to condemn the actions of Russia and Belarus, and also avoid physical attributes that indicate belonging to the countries, including equipment and equipment. Admission to tournaments was granted to athletes by the FSF Board of Directors.

The epee coach was fired from the Russian national team

Immediately after the couple’s departure, the Russian Fencing Federation announced that Alexander Glazunov had left the post of senior coach of the country’s epee team. The reason was that his wards – the Bida spouses – fled to the USA. Then Glazunov said that he did not consider himself guilty of the current situation. He emphasized that he did not communicate with the departed couple either before or after the incident. According to the coach, Bida was planning to retire.

See also Hillary Clinton reads the speech she would have delivered had she won the presidency I wasn't particularly aware of their trip. As I understand it, they bought a one-way ticket. I don't know why I'm responsible. But it's okay, life goes on Alexander Glazunovformer head coach of Russian epee fencers

The couple brought medals to the Russian team

Sergei Bida is the grandson of the famous fencer, Olympic champion Valentina Rastvorova and Olympic water polo champion Boris Grishin. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bida won a silver medal in the team event in epee fencing. Sergei also became the European champion in team epee three times.

Violetta competed at the 2019 World Championships, winning a silver medal in the team epee tournament. In addition, she won a silver medal at the European Championship in the same discipline.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

The International Fencing Federation did not allow all Russians to participate in tournaments

The return of Russian fencers became known in March 2023, a year after the suspension. However, the organization denied entry to many athletes, including Olympic champions Yana Yegoryan, Sofia Velikaya, Sofia Pozdnyakova and Olga Nikitina. The process of returning the Russians dragged on for a month, which is why they missed the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition, the President of the Russian Fencing Federation, Ilgar Mamedov, reproached FIE members for their negative attitude towards Russia. In his opinion, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, as well as Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are actively voting against domestic athletes. It is noted that the order comes from the people behind the national federations.