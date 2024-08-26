EMERCOM: Resident of Krasnodar Krai Falls Off Cliff in Karachay-Cherkessia

A Russian tourist fell off a cliff in Karachay-Cherkessia and did not survive, the Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the North Caucasian Republic.

A tragic situation occurred with a resident of the Krasnodar Territory in the area of ​​Sofia Lakes. It is noted that the Russian fell behind the tourist group during the descent, fell from a height and received injuries incompatible with life.

According to the department, when other travelers discovered the man, they contacted the Ministry of Emergency Situations. “Rescuers used mountaineering equipment and an Akya-type stretcher to transport the tourist’s body to the Arkhyz search and rescue unit base,” the report says.

Related materials:

The tourist’s body was handed over to the police. Six specialists and one piece of equipment worked at the scene.

Earlier, an SUV with tourists fell off a cliff on Sakhalin and was caught on video. The travelers tried to climb Mount Kruzenshtern in the car, but in the Baklan area it fell from a height into the sea.