On the Koryaksky volcano in Kamchatka, a climber was killed while climbing as part of a group. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to preliminary information, three men from Moscow, Kostroma and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky went to the volcano. “The weather started to deteriorate there, and they got lost. Two men went down, and the third one lost the “cat” and could not walk. The PSO rescuers went in search of him, who arrived at the foot of the mountain on the night of March 27, and began to climb at dawn on March 28, ”the department said.

At the place from where the man contacted the emergency services, the rescuers did not find anyone. The body of the climber was found by them already during the descent from the volcano, he fell into the gorge.

Earlier in Dagestan, a guide fell off a cliff and died in front of tourists during an excursion. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred not far from the Khunzakh fortress. While conducting a tour, a man stumbled and suddenly fell off a cliff. He died on the spot from his injuries.