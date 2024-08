The message to the FSB killer just released by Putin after the hostage exchange with the West. In the list: the administrator of the telegram channel “VChK-OGPU”, the former deputy Ponomarev, the head of the SBU Vasily Malyuk, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak and the investigative journalist Grozev

jacopo iacoboni

2 minute read