Russian fans appreciated the behavior of the Norwegian skier Johannes Klebo after the scandal involving the Russian Alexander Bolshunov, which occurred due to the marathon at the World Championships in Oberstdorf. Post available in Instagram Norwegian.

The athlete asked the national federation to withdraw the appeal on the result of the race, as a result of which he was disqualified and deprived of the gold medal. Klebo added that he would try never to find himself in a similar situation again. He stressed that he did not consider himself guilty in the incident and congratulated the winners of the race.

Russian-speaking users noticed that this was the act of a real man, and expressed “respect from Russia” to the Norwegian. “You both deserve it, you have taken skiing to the next level! Play fair, be friends and may the strongest win! ”,“ Johannes, you are the best! All of Russia worried and rooted for you! ”,“ That’s right! We need to move on! ” – they praised the skier in the comments.

On March 9, the coach of the Norwegian national cross-country skiing team, Arild Monsen, condemned Bolshunov’s behavior at the finish of the marathon. He considered that it was Bolshunov who prevented Klebo by choosing the right corridor. He added that the team will appeal against the disqualification of the Norwegian.

At the finish line of the marathon held on March 7, Bolshunov, who was leading in a collision with Klebo, broke a stick, after which he let his opponent and another Norwegian Emil Iversen go ahead. The Russians filed a protest, which was satisfied. Klebo was disqualified, and the victory went to Iversen. Bolshunov won silver.