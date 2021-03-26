Russian netizens criticized referee Kirill Levnikov’s decision to kneel before the 2022 World Cup qualifying match. Their comments are available at Twitter journalist Sergio A.

Fans felt that anti-racism actions were not appropriate in Russia. “I will never understand the motives of an adequate man – to kneel down for the sake of solidarity with a movement that has practically nothing to do with equality”, “Did Levnikov really find out that his ancestors oppressed blacks?”, “Just a disgrace,” they wrote.

The episode with the participation of Levnikov took place on Thursday, March 25, before the starting whistle of the England – San Marino match. The game ended with a score of 5: 0 in favor of the British. State Duma Deputy Irina Rodnina drew attention to the fact that this procedure is not spelled out in the tournament regulations.

The kneeling action is linked to the anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement. BLM members demand systemic changes.