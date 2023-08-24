In Chuvashia, scammers deceived a fan of Ryan Gosling for 300 thousand rubles

In Chuvashia, swindlers deceived a fan club member of Canadian actor Ryan Gosling out of 300,000 rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic.

Investigators opened a criminal case under article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In social networks, a resident of Novocheboksarsk wrote an unknown person who introduced himself as an assistant to the star. He said that Gosling was ready to come to Russia to meet the Russian woman personally, but that she had to pay for his flight.

The woman was delighted with such news and, without suspecting a dirty trick, transferred about 300 thousand rubles. At the same time, she borrowed most of the amount.

At some point, the fraudster began to blackmail her, and then the victim realized that she had run into swindlers. She ended up going to the police.

