In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a family with two children was poisoned to death by carbon monoxide

In the village of Kazantsevo, Shushensky District, Krasnoyarsk Territory, a family with two children was poisoned to death by carbon monoxide. About it reported on the website of the regional investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to preliminary data, the open valve of the furnace became the cause of the tragedy. The bodies of the Russians were discovered by their relatives.

“During the inspection of the scene, it was established that the house was heated by a stove. Currently, investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, ”the department noted.

On the fact of the incident, a case was opened under part 3 of article 109 (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that a family with a one-year-old child died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kabardino-Balkaria. According to investigators, the rules for operating gas appliances were violated in the kitchen of the apartment where the victims lived: the hostess installed a gas water heater.