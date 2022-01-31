The false medical center in Komsomolsk-on-Amur deceived its clients for more than 188 million rubles. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk, her words were published in Telegram-channel “MVD Media”.

It was established that employees of the sales department of the organization imposed a free full examination of the body on all clients, during which they were informed about the detection of severe and chronic diseases. At the same time, the employees did not have a medical education, and the diagnostics were carried out on fitness equipment. Then the scammers convinced clients of the need for urgent treatment at the medical center.

Patients, most of whom were elderly, paid from 99 to 353 thousand rubles for pseudo-treatment, some of them took money on credit. At the same time, the attackers deliberately misled them, claiming that part of the money would be returned as part of a special federal program.

At the moment, the investigation of the criminal case under articles 30 (“Preparation for a crime and attempted crime”) and 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been completed. 15 former employees of the center are accused of it. More than a thousand residents of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, as well as Komsomolsk and Amur districts of the Khabarovsk Territory, were previously recognized as victims in the case. The total amount of damage is estimated at 188.8 million rubles.

In 2019, three Russians were detained in the Kuban, who introduced themselves as doctors and urged people with varicose veins to be treated with pillows and mattresses. Fraudsters invited citizens to a free vascular diagnostics and consultation with a phlebologist at a medical center. During the appointment, patients were urged to urgently undergo special treatment and buy mattresses, bandages and pillows filled with microspheres, including on credit.