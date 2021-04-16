The Russian, who quit his job at the factory and became a fashion model, revealed the details of his modeling career. Interview with a man publishes Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT.

23-year-old Daniil Cherepakhin told reporters that he lived in a village in the Sverdlovsk region and after returning from the army began working as an electrician at a factory. According to him, on the street, he accidentally met a girl who already worked as a fashion model, and jokingly asked her if he had a chance to get into the modeling industry.

In an interview, the Russian explained that a month later, the model invited him to an advertising shoot for a local showroom. “And I thought:“ Was it possible? ”- admitted Cherepakhin and added that after the photo session he decided to lose weight and lost seven kilograms.

Soon a photographer from Yekaterinburg contacted the man and was invited to a large modeling agency. The model complained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he could not be provided with a job abroad. For this reason, Cherepakhin was offered to move to Moscow so that he could further develop his career.

“Now I have a whole week scheduled, and now I’m starting to earn good money,” admitted the resident of Uralets.

Earlier in April, Daniil Cherepakhin showed off his appearance before and after he began participating in fashion shows. At first, the Russian showed personal pictures in simple clothes, after that – the shots of model shooting, where he poses in stylish images and with a new hairstyle. In one of the latest videos, the blogger showed an excerpt from the show of the Italian brand Versace, held in the Barvikha Luxury Village business center.