The Russian Armed Forces struck the presidential brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine with nine FAB-500 missiles

Russian troops struck the location of the presidential brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine with 500-kilogram aerial bombs with a high-explosive warhead FAB-500. Three domestic aircraft dropped nine munitions within 15 minutes.

The attack was carried out in the area of ​​the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kupyansk direction. All the aerial bombs hit their targets. “The first brigade of the National Guard was given hell in the evening,” claim the authors of the Telegram channel “Napravlenets po Ukrayiny”.

Zelensky called the Kupyansk direction one of the “hottest”

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named six areas where the “hottest” military actions are taking place. He considered Pokrovskoe, Kurakhovskoe, Kramatorsk, Limanskoe, Vremevskoe and Kupyanskoe to be these.

At the end of August, the Ukrainian leader once again assessed the situation at the front. He discussed the military actions with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky and noted that most of the assaults were taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. The politician also called the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Kupyansk directions difficult.

In turn, military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin listed the Kupyansk and Kherson directions, as well as the mouth of the Dnieper, among the main points of contact.

“It’s hot (…), by and large, on all sections of the front, everywhere, starting from Kupyansk and ending in the Kherson direction,” the military man said in the winter. At that time, he noted that battles were taking place in almost all directions, and the main problem for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was that the leadership did not know where the main attack would be made, which deprived them of the opportunity to prepare.

Russian glide bombs upgraded

In early September, it became known that Russia had modernized its gliding aerial bombs. They were equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UMPK). To confirm this, the Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a photo of the FAB-500 with UMPK under the wing of a Su-34 fighter-bomber. The updated module received an extended wing, which increases the gliding range of the FAB-500.

“It now flies further than the vast majority of tactical missiles with the same accuracy and a much more powerful warhead,” the statement said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov reported that the modified FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bomb with an increased range can reach any point in Kharkiv.

According to him, the new type of corrected air munitions (KAB) was used by the Russian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction, as well as for strikes on industrial facilities in Kharkov. The official noted that after modification, the munition acquired a new property in the form of an increased range of up to 80 kilometers. He added that as a result, the duration of air raid alarms in the city could reach 12-16 hours per day.