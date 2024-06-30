Video of Russian Armed Forces FAB-3000 strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces command post in New York published

The Russian Armed Forces have launched a FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb at a Ukrainian Armed Forces location in the town of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The first use of the munition was reported two weeks ago. The FAB-3000 is one of the most powerful high-explosive aerial bombs in the Aerospace Forces arsenal.

Telegram channels covering the situation in the special military operation (SVO) zone have published a video showing the moment of the strike using the FAB-3000 with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK). It is specified that the strike was carried out on the command post of the 41st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the part of the DPR controlled by Ukraine.

As a result of the strike, up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers and 4 vehicles were destroyed.

“The most powerful FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb, equipped with a universal planning and correction module, completely destroyed the temporary accommodation point for Ukrainian formations in New York,” he reported. Telegram– channel “Military Observer”.

Russia first began using FAB-3000 two weeks ago

Sources in the security forces first reported the use of FAB-3000 in the SVO zone two weeks ago. At that time, it was reported that a strike was carried out on a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlement of Liptsy in the Kharkiv region.

After this, several videos of the combat use of the FAB-3000 with the UMPK appeared on social networks.

The main damaging effect of FAB is the effect of a landmine. In addition to the products of the explosion, enemy targets are affected by the shock wave and fragments resulting from the crushing of the bomb body. High-explosive bombs have a durable body that allows them to penetrate the ground and pierce the floors of buildings.