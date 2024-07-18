Bloomberg: Payments between China and Russia have become virtually impossible even in yuan
With the expansion of US sanctions, it has become virtually impossible to make payments between Russia and China. About the problems faced by Russian exporters, reports Bloomberg.
Industry officials say trading with China has become a gamble as transactions are increasingly frozen or delayed. Commodity export executives interviewed say their Chinese partners are also facing payment problems.
