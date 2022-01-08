Russian experts spoke about the emergence of a supermutant coronavirus. This was reported by the online edition Ura.ru with reference to Doctor of Medical Sciences Sergei Tokarev and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vitaly Zverev.

“It is necessary to carefully monitor the fate of the omicron variant in both humans and animals. It cannot be ruled out that with direct and reverse zoonotic transmissions, one day a super mutant may appear, “Tokarev said.

Zverev also did not rule out that mutations of the coronavirus formed in animals could pose an extreme danger to humans. “The previous SARS from bats got to small mammals, and from them into the human body. He changed so much that he began to cause serious illness. Theoretically, if any coronavirus gets into the population of bats and changes so much that it becomes pathogenic for humans, then a new outbreak of coronavirus is quite possible, ”the academician explained.

