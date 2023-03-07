Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Moscow ruler: Russian President Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to one expert, Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression isn’t just about Ukraine. The Moscow ruler allegedly also has East Germany in mind.

Munich/Moscow – Seasoned Meat. It was a classic of the GDR cuisine. Pre-cooked or roasted light pork was au gratin in a casserole dish with hollandaise sauce and cheese. It is said to have been Vladimir Putin’s favorite dish when the current Moscow ruler lived in Dresden as a KGB officer between 1985 and 1990.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President has a past in East Germany

He still speaks fluent German to this day. The 70-year-old also has a historical connection to Saxony and the so-called new federal states after German reunification. Between 1989 and 1990 he experienced the collapse of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) at first hand.

Does today’s Federal Republic have to worry? According to a Russian sociologist, yes. In his opinion, the head of the Kremlin is including the former states of the GDR in his mind games in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, ergo, Saxony, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. And also Berlin? “Modern Russian imperialism no longer has red lines and is certainly not willing to accept any borders,” Russian social scientist Grigory Yudin told the Picturewho teaches at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences in Moscow.

For classification: Sociologists like Judin develop theory models. The practice, the real, can look different. As for the Ukraine war, Russian troops are stuck in Donbass in front of Bakhmut, which is (still) held by the Ukrainian army. Nevertheless, other states are continuing to arm themselves because of Russian aggression, for example Estonia in the Baltic States, where Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that in future she would like to invest three percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the armed forces.

Vladimir Putin: Will Russia President Restore Warsaw Pact?

“For Putin, the desire to restore the old greatness could mean not only a restoration of the Soviet Union, but also of the Warsaw Pact,” said Yudin. The Baltic States once belonged directly to the Soviet Union, the GDR to the communist military alliance Warsaw Pact. Socialist Poland was also part of it.

Of course, the former GDR will not be excluded, especially since Putin has a connection to East Germany because of his past.

Judin warned in conversation with the Picture: “Of course, the former GDR cannot be ruled out, especially since Putin has a connection to East Germany because of his past.” If Putin’s expansion in Eastern Europe is also successful, “if he celebrates successes, more and more people in East Germany will ask themselves whether they would rather be allied with the United States or with Russia,” said the scientist in an interview with the Picture: “That would also give political actors like Sahra Wagenknecht more approval. It will then become part of the mainstream in Germany.”

Moscow’s goals: Putin propagandist rails against Germany

Among other things, Wagenknecht is against arms deliveries to Ukraine because of the “Rebellion for Peace” demonstration criticized for allegedly lobbying for Moscow. Influence from the Kremlin in East Germany? One of Putin’s confidants, the propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, recently even openly called for a military attack on Germany on TV and questioned the reunification of the Federal Republic after the collapse of the Soviet Union (1991).

In another TV format in which Solovyov is discussing with viewers, the 59-year-old TV and radio presenter said: “The former (Soviet) republics that need to come to their senses – you can list them yourself – why should we have their independence recognize at all? Their separation from the USSR was not carried out legally. Legal steps were not followed. We should not recognize the Nazi states that emerged from what was left of the Soviet Union. We should demand when a people demand the 1991 borders (Ukraine, i.e. editor.), then we should demand the 1986 borders.”

Vladimir Solovyov: Putin propagandist does not want to recognize German reunification

It was obviously also an allusion to the reunification of Germany from the FRG and the GDR in 1990. “What is Germany made of? Where is the GDR? Why don’t we deny the agreement from back then, the two-plus-four treaty?” Solovyov asked, saying: “Well, let’s not recognize the reunification of West Germany and East Germany. Let’s demand the return of our sphere of influence. (…) Let us conduct our politics and diplomacy on the basis that we do not recognize the reunification of Germany and regard them as separate countries.” (pm)