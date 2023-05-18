Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

An Italian Air Force Tornado with a Storm Shadow. The cruise missile is attached to the fuselage of the aircraft. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

Ukraine is believed to have used British Storm Shadows for the first time. A former US military man is now calling for Russian retaliation.

Kiev/Moscow – Last Saturday (May 13), the Ukrainian army allegedly used “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles for the first time. Targets far from the front line in the Luhansk region occupied by the Russian army were hit. Now, of all people, a US veteran is demanding tough Russian retaliation. The portal reports Eurasian Times and the Russian platform Zen.

Former US Army Captain Stanislav Krapivnik suggested that the Russian army attack NATO bases in Poland, from which Western arms are supplied to Ukraine and Ukrainian warplanes operate. It is “high time for Russia to bomb the various bases in Poland from which the few surviving Ukrainian Air Force jets take off,” Krapivnik told the newspaper Zen.

After “Storm Shadow” operation: Former US officer calls for retaliation

Krapivnik described the use of the British cruise missile “Storm Shadow” as “crossing borders” and that Russia should now give up the “forbearance” that it has shown since the beginning of the war and destroy the “remnants of the infrastructure”. By supplying arms to Ukraine, Britain is confirming “its longstanding status as Russia’s eternal enemy”.

In early May, the UK became the first country to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine. The United States has always refused to supply long-range missiles. Washington fears Ukraine could use the missiles to attack Russian territory.

War in Ukraine: A Russian attack on Poland would result in a NATO alliance

If Russia were to attack Poland, Article 5 of the NATO Charter would apply. An attack on the territory of a NATO member state would thus be considered an attack on the whole of NATO, and the member states would be obliged to intervene militarily. So far, both NATO and Russia have shied away from attacking each other head-on, risking an even bigger war that could quickly reach nuclear proportions.

Krapivnik is Russian-American, immigrated to the United States as a child, later joined the US Army and served on NATO missions in Romania. When NATO operated in Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Krapivnik left the army and returned to Russia, where he now works, among other things, as a military expert. (fmu)