Ex-Minister of Health of the Omsk Region Irina Soldatova, who fled abroad and was put on the international wanted list, called the investigators from abroad. This was reported by Larisa Boldinova, senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the region. RIA News…

As Boldinova said, at the moment Soldatova is outside Russia, but does not hide her whereabouts. “Repeatedly promised to fly from the place of rest, even named the dates, but every time she deceived,” she added.

According to the agency’s source, the ex-minister is currently in Dubai, where he owns an apartment with an area of ​​160 square meters. She flew there after staying in the Maldives, where, in turn, she arrived after she became a figurant in the case.

Irina Soldatova was put on the international wanted list on January 30. According to the investigation, she entered into state contracts with affiliated commercial organizations for the supply of medical equipment at an inflated cost, including as part of the development of budget funds allocated by the state to combat coronavirus. The court arrested the former minister in absentia and placed her in custody.