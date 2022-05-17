A former colonel has caused a stir with his appearance on Russian state television. In a verbal joust with the presenter and without mincing words, Mikhail Khodarenok painted a realistic picture of the state of affairs in Ukraine. “The situation on the front will only get worse for us.”

Soon we will face a block of one million Ukrainian soldiers. We are isolated geopolitically. Practically the whole world is against us.” Mikhail Khodarenok wound up in the evening program 60 Minutes don’t beat around the bush with presenter Olga Skabeyeva. Still striking, because the military analyst made the statements during an interview on Russian state television, which normally does not criticize the actions of the Russian army.

"We have to watch out for false reporting," the former colonel said yesterday. "Sometimes you hear that the morale of the Ukrainian troops is said to be below freezing. That is – to put it mildly – not true. This may well be the case in a particular unit, but those are individual cases. You have to look at the bigger picture."

abrupt interruption

Skabeyeva, a hard-line propagandist, then abruptly interrupted her interlocutor. However, she couldn’t shake him. “Remember, the Ukrainian military says it can mobilize one million people,” Khodarenok continued. “The big question is whether they can get enough modern weapons and special equipment. Ukraine is nowhere with their own resources, but aid from Europe is accelerating. So we will soon be faced with a bloc of one million Ukrainian soldiers. This is a new fact that must be taken into account during strategic consultations. It will only get worse for us.”

Skabayeva then wanted to know how many professional soldiers there are in the Ukrainian army. “The professionalism of an army is not determined by a piece of paper, but by the level of their training,” Khodarenok countered. And also: how far will they go to shed blood for their homeland? An army of conscripts can be very professional.”

The change in tone on Russian TV is striking. In recent days, more and more critical voices have been heard, even on the very Kremlin-oriented channel Russia-1. Generals pointed out, among other things, that the army in eastern Ukraine was making little progress. However, no one used such vehement terms as Khodarenok, who has publicly criticized Russia's strategy before.

‘Practically the whole world against us’

The former colonel also wanted to say something about the imminent accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. “We have to be realistic from both a political and military standpoint. If we don’t, reality will one day hit back hard. We shouldn’t start threatening with missiles towards Finland, that’s just comical. The biggest problem is that we are geopolitically isolated. Practically the whole world is against us, even if we don’t want to admit it ourselves. We have to resolve that situation.”

Finally, Skabayeva claimed that most of the world still stands behind Russia or at least remains neutral. “The support from China and India is not unconditional,” Khodarenok noted. “This situation is not normal, we have a coalition of 42 countries facing us. Our military-political and military-technical resources are limited.”

The presenter concluded by stating that 'Russia had no other choice'. "Our survival is at stake. Surrender is not an option. We have to go to the bitter end. Our fantastic country will win."

