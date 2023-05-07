Russian MMA fighter Movsar Evloev defeated Brazilian Diego Lopez at the 288th UFC tournament in Newark, USA.

The boxers competed in the featherweight division. Initially, the Russian was supposed to meet with the American athlete Bryce Mitchell, but he withdrew from the tournament less than a week before the meeting due to injury.

Evloev needed three rounds to defeat Lopez. The judges unanimously named the Russian fighter the winner of the fight.

On account of Evloev 17 fights, none of which he lost. For the Brazilian Lopez, the defeat of Evloev turned out to be the sixth in a row.

Another MMA fighter, Ivan Emelianenko, will face blogger and athlete Yevgeny Ershov as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament on May 26 in Moscow at the Dynamo volleyball arena. In total there will be four fights in the format of “three rounds of three minutes”. On May 3, Master of Sports in kickboxing Timur Musaev bet Emelianenko to win.

The main fight of the evening will be held by Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson. The co-main fight will be the confrontation between the mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko and the blogger, athlete Yevgeny Ershov. In addition, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business league, will meet in the ring.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the fights live, starting at 23:00.