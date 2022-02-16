Russian EU ambassador Vladimir Chischov denies US warnings that Russian troops could invade neighboring Ukraine on Wednesday. “As far as Russia is concerned, I can assure you that there will be no attack this Wednesday. There will also be no escalation in the next week, neither in the week after that, or in the next month.”
#Russian #ambassador #Russia #escalate #week
Iran’s chief negotiator: “We are closer than ever to an agreement”
"This is really the critical stage at which we will be able to determine whether or not a return to...
Leave a Reply