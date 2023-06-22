Home page politics

The threat of Russian espionage in Germany is increasing. Among other things, the Russian intelligence service smuggles people with false identities into the country.

Berlin – The threat of espionage, disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks by Russian intelligence services in Germany is increasing. That shows Constitutional Protection Report 2022 of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Homeland. In the preface to the report, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser writes: “Russia’s war against Ukraine is also a turning point for internal security. Especially in times of war, the leadership in the Kremlin relies on the work of the Russian intelligence services.”

Due to the sanctions against Russia and Germany’s support for Ukraine, the Russian secret services’ interest in investigating has increased. “More clandestine and aggressive espionage operations by Russia are to be expected in the future,” the report said.

Russian espionage in Germany: the threat is increasing

Russian espionage in Germany often originates from the legal residences of the intelligence services. These are distributed throughout Germany and housed in consular representations, among other places.

Residency or legal residency A residentur is a covert base of a foreign intelligence service in the theater of operations. If the base is in an official or semi-official representation (e.g. embassy, ​​commercial agency), one speaks of a legal residency. Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

The members of the intelligence services would thereby “gain background knowledge on German positions both with conspiratorial methods, but also by means of seemingly harmless contact maintenance – so-called conversation skimming”. This applies above all to politics, the military and the economy. On the one hand, Russia is trying to bring new employees to the legal residencies in Germany and, on the other hand, to continue previous activities with existing staff.

In addition, Russia uses the method of traveling command officers, so-called “illegals”. These are people who work for the secret service and are smuggled into Germany with a false identity.

Russian intelligence services specifically target Germans

Russian intelligence services would also monitor German nationals in Russia. In particular, employees of diplomatic missions, authorities and companies, but also scientists and students would be targeted. The report for the protection of the constitution warns: “If the information obtained can compromise the target persons, the services will not shy away from aggressive recruitment attempts”.

Espionage investigations

In 2022, the Federal Public Prosecutor initiated a total of 28 new investigations into espionage (2021: 25 investigations). Of these, 26 investigations related to suspicion of secret service agent activity and one investigation to suspicion of treason. According to the report, alongside Russia, China, Iran and Turkey are among the main actors in targeted espionage against Germany. (jsch)