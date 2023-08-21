When Berlin was divided by the famous wall, it was reputed to be the spy capital of the communist bloc in the East and also of the democratic and capitalist West. This reality seemed doomed to become legend when the Iron Curtain fell, ending the Cold War. But the city, which had become the capital of the reunited Germany, did not lose its attraction for the secret services. To the point that, eight years ago, the then head of the Office for the Defense of the Constitution (BfV), the country’s counterintelligence services, Hans-Georg Maassen, came to describe the city as a modern, active and flourishing ” espionage capital of Europe.

The city continues to attract agents, most of whom come from Russia. President Vladimir Putin – who in his youth was a KGB officer in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) – and his government want to know everything about the aid that Germany has been providing to Ukraine since the Kremlin-ordered invasion took place on February 24, 2022.

The Koblenz General Prosecutor’s Office announced last Wednesday the arrest of Thomas H., a captain who worked for the Office of Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the German army, the body responsible for acquiring weapons and materials for the Armed Forces. Thomas H., a supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and an avowed friend of Russia, was discovered several times in front of and near the Russian Embassy in Berlin. “He seemed insecure, like a timid deer,” said a state security officer from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), which is investigating the case with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) and the military intelligence service. MAD.

According to the German Prosecutor’s Office, last May Thomas H. provided information to the Russian Consulate in Bonn and to the Moscow Embassy in Berlin. “On one occasion he transmitted information obtained in the course of his professional activity, with the aim of transferring it to a Russian secret service,” the institution has reported.

The arrest of the German captain caused a wave of reactions among politicians and German intelligence services, where there is a certainty that Russian espionage has infiltrated many places.

The concern is not unfounded. Just weeks after the start of the attack on Ukraine, the Berlin city-state government announced that spies from at least three Russian secret services were working at the Russian Embassy located on the city’s Unter den Linden avenue. The successor to the KGB, the FSB; the SWR foreign intelligence service, whose agents disguised themselves as diplomats or journalists; and the GRU military intelligence service.

“There must be more than 100 spies with diplomatic cover and a year ago there were almost 150,” said a Foreign Ministry official, recalling that his department expelled 40 foreign agents in April 2022. “The entrances to the Embassy of Russia in Berlin and the Russian consulates general in Bonn, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig and Munich are filmed and monitored 24 hours a day by cameras from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution [la contrainteligencia alemana]”.

Disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks

“This case [la detención de Thomas H.] demonstrates that our security forces are closely monitoring Russian espionage in Germany and are taking consistent action against it,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, “Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the threat from espionage, disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks have acquired a new dimension”, he warned.

The threat had already been announced at the beginning of July by the Military Protection Service (MAD), which warned of increased attention from Russian and Chinese espionage services to the German army. “The intelligence services of both countries have been identified as the most active espionage actors,” said the MAD in its annual report, recalling that the war in Ukraine is playing a central role in the intensity of the intelligence services. Germany has supplied arms, ammunition and equipment to kyiv, and trains members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The deliveries of material and weapons to Ukraine, the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany and the increase in the military presence on the eastern flank of NATO have increased the interest of foreign intelligence services, especially Russia, in the activities, intentions and measures adopted by the army”, pointed out the president of the MAD, Martina Rosenberg, in a report from her agency. “The large number of employees of the Russian intelligence service deployed here confirms the outstanding value of Germany,” warns the MAD, which now states that in the face of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, “the strengthening of counterintelligence and the fight against espionage and possible sabotage is more urgent than ever”.

Growing hybrid threat

The arrest of Thomas H. was described as “a success” by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. “We are fast and we are alert. We must continue to constantly strengthen the personnel of the military counterintelligence service,” the minister said. “In the time of the Ukrainian war, we have to adapt to the growing hybrid threat. One thing is clear: we are wide awake and we will do our best to pursue each case with all severity.”

The chairman of the control committee of the secret services of the Bundestag [Cámara baja alemana], Konstantin von Notz (The Greens), also described the arrest as a “counterintelligence success”, but said the arrest dramatically showed how Germany had become a focus of intelligence services of autocracies such as Russia or China. . “We are not in a James Bond movie or the Cold War, but these agencies are more relevant than ever,” said the deputy.

The arrest of Captain Thomas H. was not the first to affect the country and it may not be the last. In December last year, a Federal Intelligence Service (BND) agent was arrested for allegedly providing information to a Russian intelligence service. Unlike the current case, he and an alleged accomplice arrested in January are also being investigated for treason for revealing state secrets. In November 2022, a reserve officer of the Armed Forces was sentenced to one year and nine months for spying for Russia. Between 2014 and 2020, he leaked documents and information to Russian secret services through contacts at the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

