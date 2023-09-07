A difficult balance: explaining the dilemma regarding EU sanctions against relatives

The commitment of theEuropean Union (EU) for the justice and human rights is undeniable. However, recent actions regarding the imposition of sanctions against family members of Russian-linked entrepreneurs in the context of the war in Ukraine have highlighted the dichotomy between the use of sanctions as an instrument of political pressure and the protection of fundamental human rights. The issue has become crucial in Italy, an EU member state with significant economic interests in Central Asia.

Sanctions: a double-edged sword

The sanctions are historically a tool of diplomacy, a ploy to put pressure on governments to align with international standards. However, this instrument has an ambivalent character: if on the one hand it aims to limit unwanted activities, on the other it can influence, involuntarily or not, individuals who have no apparent ties to politics. This it particularly concerns potentially innocent relatives (including those of the highest rank) of sanctioned individuals. The example of people like Gulbakhor Ismailova, sister of the Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov subject to EU sanctions, against which the European Union has also introduced sanctions, raises the question at the heart of the debate: is it justifiable to hold relatives accountable for actions over which they probably have no control?

Ismailova, originally from Uzbekistan, underwent the sanctions in April 2022 on the grounds that she became the legal owner of some assets attributed to Usmanov, including the mega-yacht Dilbar. The billionaire claims the assets were placed in trusts for estate planning purposes years before the war and are owned by independent trustees. Furthermore, the EU considers Ismailova’s ownership of villas in Sardinia and Latvia arousing suspicion, given that she is a gynecologist in Uzbekistan.

