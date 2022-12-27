In Russia, they wanted to fine enterprises for the lack of data on harmful emissions

The government has submitted a draft law to the State Duma, according to which enterprises will be subject to fines for harming the planet, in particular for non- or incomplete data on greenhouse gas emissions. This is reported “Kommersant”.

They want to make changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses. At the moment, the obligations to provide data apply to large enterprises that emit 150,000 tons of harmful substances into the atmosphere a year. From 2024, such reporting will become mandatory for companies with emissions of more than 50,000 tons.

If the changes are agreed upon, then for the absence of an emission report, violation of the deadlines for its submission, or for inaccurate data, officials will be fined 35-50 thousand rubles. Entrepreneurs without forming a legal entity will have to pay from 100 to 250 thousand rubles, legal entities – from 100 to 500 thousand.

According to experts, these amounts may be significant for enterprises. At the same time, enterprises that have not previously been involved in compiling such reports will increase the cost of preparing documents. Experts also raised questions about the criteria for determining the reliability of information.

Earlier in November, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced fines for exceeding quotas for emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere. Then Minister Alexander Kozlov specified that devices should be installed on the pipes of polluting enterprises in 12 cities, which will automatically record the volume of harmful substances emitted into the air.