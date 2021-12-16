Carlos Torres Diaz, head of gas business at Rystad Energy consulting company, noted Gazprom’s desire to sell the maximum possible volume of gas at the highest price. Diaz’s point of view leads British newspaper The Guardian.

Price balance

Diaz accused the Russian energy company of wanting to make a profit by selling gas at the maximum cost. According to Rystad, if Gazprom increases the volume of fuel exports by 20 percent, then its cost in Western European markets could collapse by half. The absolute record for the cost of gas futures on the European stock exchange was recorded in October this year.

1900 dollars cost a thousand cubic meters of gas on October 6

However, the company found a balance “in the process of selling the maximum possible amount of gas in such a way as not to increase the volume on the market to the point at which the market price starts to decline,” the expert rebuked.

Gazprom has always sought to ensure that European buyers perceive it as a reliable partner, and Europe remains its main market despite the fact that its exports to Asia are growing Carlos Torres Diaz Rystad Energy Representative

Reliable partner

The Rystad spokesman added that this situation will lead to the fact that more countries will start investing in renewable energy sources.

Gazprom evaluates its prospects and the possibility of exporting hydrogen to Europe Carlos Torres Diaz Rystad Energy Representative

Financing green energy will help states to “protect” against possible price spikes in the market in the future, Diaz suggested.

Relations with Ukraine and Moldova

A Rystad spokesman also said that against the backdrop of global post-pandemic gas demand and rising costs in energy markets around the world, Russia allegedly acted “aggressively” towards Ukraine and Moldova over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to Diaz, Gazprom has doubled fuel prices for Chisinau.

However, the ex-president of Moldova, leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said that the country’s authorities received a good contract. Moscow expressed understanding in negotiations with Chisinau and extended the agreement on gas supplies for five years. Thus, Russia has proved that it is a good friend, Dodon stressed. Gazprom called the terms of the document mutually beneficial.

Nord Stream 2

The situation with the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline also affects the cost of gas on world markets. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed concern that the sanctions on this project would lead to soaring fuel prices.

In Germany, the rise in gas prices was linked to problems with Nord Stream 2. This opinion was expressed by MEP, German politician from the Alternative for Germany party Maximilian Kra.

However, Dmitry Marinchenko, director of the group for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, said that Nord Stream 2, on the contrary, could reduce gas prices in Europe. To reduce the cost of blue fuel, it would also have to increase its supplies from Russia.

Russia’s position

Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country complies with all agreements with partners on gas contracts. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has denied the country’s interest in a steady rise in gas prices. He stressed that a decrease in gas consumption in the EU countries may affect Russian companies, including Gazprom. In addition, Putin called the accusations that Russia is using gas as a weapon “complete nonsense and nonsense”.