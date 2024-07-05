In Karachay-Cherkessia, a Russian received 17 years for reprisal against relatives over his mother’s house

In the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (KCR), a Russian citizen was given 17 years of strict regime for the massacre of his relatives after a dispute over inheritance. This was reported on Friday, July 5, in his Telegram-channel reports the republican department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR). In Karachay-Cherkessia, a local resident has been found guilty of double murder

According to the investigation, the convicted man inherited his mother’s house under a will, but on April 19, 2023, his aunt and son came to him and began to present arguments and demand that the house be transferred to them. The argument escalated into a conflict. Angry and disagreeing with the demands of his relatives, the man went into the house, took a gun, returned and fired at least four shots. Then, taking a metal chair, he finished off the still-living relatives with several blows to the head.

The defendant tried to evade criminal liability by testifying about committing this crime allegedly in a state of affect. However, the investigator of the investigative department questioned a number of witnesses and ordered complex psychological and psychiatric forensic examinations, which allowed not only to establish the absence of affect in the man, but also to recognize his actions as intentionally simulated.

On June 7, it was reported that two Russians suspected of killing relatives in 1992 over their grandmother’s inheritance in Kislovodsk were detained in Stavropol Krai.