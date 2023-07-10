Kommersant: Employers will be required to send employees to a psychiatrist

They wanted to oblige Russian employers to send employees to a psychiatrist. About it writes “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

The publication found out that the Ministry of Health has developed a new procedure for conducting medical examinations of citizens upon admission to a certain job or periodically during their entire career. If during such an examination the employee reveals signs of a mental illness, the employer will be required to send him for a psychiatric examination. Among other things, such examinations will be carried out for workers in the transport sector, the food industry, medical organizations and children’s institutions.

Earlier it was reported that from July 1, sexologists with the right to compulsory treatment should appear in Russian clinics. These specialists should provide assistance to people suffering from mental disorders related to sexual development and orientation, as well as apply coercive medical measures together with a psychiatrist.

On July 3, Federation Council member Airat Gibatdinov proposed making Friday a shortened day. According to him, additional non-working time at the end of the working week will reduce the level of professional burnout of employees, save them nerves and preserve mental health.