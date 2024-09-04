Deputy Butskaya suggested that employers monitor the birth rate of their employees
State Duma deputy Tatyana Butskaya proposed requiring Russian employers to monitor the birth rate of their employees. Details about the initiative leads “Gazeta.Ru”.
The parliamentarian noted at the Eastern Economic Forum that it is also worth providing more serious support to workers with many children, giving them the “best piece”.
According to Butskaya, every employer in Russia “must look at who can give birth or not” and record the indicators in the team.
The head of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood and Childhood Nina Ostanina objected to her colleague. She is convinced that employers have no right to interfere in the personal lives of their subordinates.
“Children are born from love, and not from the controlling, supervisory eye of the company’s director. We have wonderful corporate practices of support for young families, large families. Therefore, of course, such employers need to be stimulated or supported,” the deputy emphasized.
Earlier, the head of the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) Konstantin Abramov argued with Ostanina about children and girls with dogs. He claimed that young Russian women are now mainly busy building a career and only then think about a family. Abramov noted that this trend is also supported by female employees of government agencies. He cited the Rosmolodezh agency as an example. “If you come to their forum, they have a large number of young, beautiful girls and women – without a family, without children, but with dogs at work,” he noted.
#Russian #employers #offered #track #employees #birth #rates
Leave a Reply