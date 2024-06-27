Ventra: promotion is one of the main factors in employee retention
The majority of Russian employers (81 percent) consider promotion and the opportunity to change professional tasks to be one of the main factors for retaining employees. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by analysts from the HR holding Ventra (available to Lenta.ru).
The study “The Role of the HR Brand 2024” was conducted throughout the country in April-May 2024 using an online survey in which representatives of 720 large Russian companies took part. Based on its results, it turned out that domestic employers consider changing the system of monetary incentives (this answer was given by 69 percent of respondents), as well as the possibility of switching to a remote work format (56 percent), as other effective methods of retaining employees.
Among the intangible factors that attract job seekers, the majority of respondents primarily identified a developed corporate culture (86 percent) and the business’s position in the market (67 percent). Other important criteria considered by domestic employers were a recognizable brand (50 percent), a modern office in a convenient location (47 percent), the possibility of providing a social package (39 percent), and salary level (36 percent).
Earlier, analysts from the Zarplata.ru center presented the results of a study according to which 23 percent of Russian employers are trying to retain employees by providing advice to those who want to quit and providing him with the necessary psychological assistance. At the same time, only 6 percent of bosses are willing to offer such employees a higher position.
