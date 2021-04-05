The majority of Russian employers (63 percent) said they would hire an older employee if he has a lot of experience and extensive professional knowledge. Writes about this RBC with reference to the study of the service for the selection of personnel “Rabota.ru” and NPF Sberbank.

Another reason to hire a job seeker over 50 is the willingness of older employees to update their skills. If a candidate is ready to study and improve his qualifications, 42 percent of employers are ready to provide him with work. 43 percent of the respondents agree to pay for the training of experienced workers in the missing knowledge.

Another 41 percent of the study participants said they can hire an older job seeker if he is interested in long-term employment. 36 percent of employers also agree to hire him, provided that the candidate is familiar with modern technologies.

Also, about a third (34 percent) are ready to hire an older job seeker if he is ready to become a mentor for young employees of the company, and 18 percent of employers will hire a job seeker who previously worked for competitors.

Earlier it was reported that Russian employers most often explain the refusal to hire young people aged 18-24 by the fact that young people are irresponsible and undisciplined. Another 56 percent of company representatives cite discipline problems as a reason not to consider such candidates, and 45 percent of those surveyed noted that salary expectations of young job seekers were too high.